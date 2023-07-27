Selena Gomez praises Francia Raisa after recent feud rumors

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has effectively shut down rumors of a feud with her long-time BFF Francia Raisa with a sweet birthday shout-out.

Selena Gomez (l.) penned a sweet birthday tribute to Francia Raisa, two months after the pair appeared to be feuding. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old wished Francia the "happiest of birthdays," calling her a "special human being."

"No matter where life takes us, I love you," she wrote.

The Instagram post featured three adorable snaps of the pair over the years.

In May, the 35-year-old Grown-ish star appeared to reignite speculation of a serious falling out with Selena after Francia unfollowed her.

The initial feud rumors had kicked off in 2022 when the pair seemingly threw shade at one another after Selena called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry," which Francia publicly hit back at.

Prior to then, the stars were thick as thieves, with Francia donating her kidney to the Only Murders in the Building star amid her complications with Lupus.

Per Francia's father, the kidney transplant is believed to be at the root of their subsequent alleged feud.