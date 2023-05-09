Selena Gomez fans called out by Francia Raisa after vicious bullying

Los Angeles, California - Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to then-BFF Selena Gomez in 2017, is speaking out about the brutal hate she's received from the singer's fans.

Francia Raisa (l) has spoken out against fans of Selena Gomez (r) who bashed her for dodging questions about the singer. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

On Monday, TMZ shared a video of Francia speaking with a cameraman about the onslaught of bullying she's faced since dodging questions about her current relationship with the 30-year-old star earlier this month.

The How I Met Your Father actor gave a glimpse at how cruel social media has been to her, revealing that one fan told her they hope someone "rips out your other kidney, you f***ing whore."

Francia went on add that no one condones such vicious bullying, "especially Selena."

The online attacks came after the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum appeared to confirm rumors that the pair are no longer friends, five years after Francia donated her kidney to Selena amid lupus complications.

It's unclear when the longtime friendship ended. Though the pair did throw shade at one another in 2022, Sel gave her a heartfelt shoutout in a docuseries released in March.

While discouraging the bullying, Francia also seemed to give a nod to the recent online drama between Selena and Hailey Bieber.