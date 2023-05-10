Why did Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship end?
Los Angeles, California - Amid lingering rumors of a falling out, Francia Raisa's father has revealed the reason why his daughter is no longer best friends with Selena Gomez.
Per TMZ, a resurfaced interview with Francia's father, radio personality El Cucuy, has shed some light on what went down between the former BFFs.
Francia and Selena's inseparable bond dominated headlines in 2017 after Francia donated her kidney to the Only Murders in the Building star amid her battle with Lupus.
Since then, the pair has evidently grown apart, even throwing a bit of shade at one another last year.
In December 2022, El Cucuy dished that it was Selena's drinking habits that hurt their friendship.
According to her father, Francia got into a disagreement with Selena about the Rare Beauty founder often going out drinking, which could cause damage to the kidney.
El Cucuy claimed that this tension might be why Sel did not include Francia in her recent documentary, My Mind & Me, which chronicled her life between 2015 and 2021.
Though the interview was several months ago, the pair's relationship has been dominating headlines after Francia dodged questions about the status of their friendship.
Francia Raisa has asked Selena Gomez fans to stop bullying her
On May 1, Francia was stopped by TMZ and repeatedly changed the subject when asked about Selena.
The video was seen as shady towards the Hands to Myself singer by fans, which led to an onslaught of vicious hate comments from Selenators.
Francia begged fans to leave her alone in another video from TMZ posted on Monday, saying that no one would approve of the behavior, "especially Selena."
Francia has never publicly commented on Selena's drinking nor any other reason for the distance in their relationship, and Selena praised Francia for her generosity in an Apple TV+ docuseries earlier this year.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Michael Kovac / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP