Why did Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship end?

Los Angeles, California - Amid lingering rumors of a falling out, Francia Raisa's father has revealed the reason why his daughter is no longer best friends with Selena Gomez .

Selena Gomez (c) and Francia Raisa's friendship may have been impacted by the Rare Beauty Founder's drinking habits, according to Francia's father. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & Michael Kovac / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per TMZ, a resurfaced interview with Francia's father, radio personality El Cucuy, has shed some light on what went down between the former BFFs.

Francia and Selena's inseparable bond dominated headlines in 2017 after Francia donated her kidney to the Only Murders in the Building star amid her battle with Lupus.

Since then, the pair has evidently grown apart, even throwing a bit of shade at one another last year.

In December 2022, El Cucuy dished that it was Selena's drinking habits that hurt their friendship.

According to her father, Francia got into a disagreement with Selena about the Rare Beauty founder often going out drinking, which could cause damage to the kidney.

El Cucuy claimed that this tension might be why Sel did not include Francia in her recent documentary, My Mind & Me, which chronicled her life between 2015 and 2021.

Though the interview was several months ago, the pair's relationship has been dominating headlines after Francia dodged questions about the status of their friendship.