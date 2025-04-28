Selena Gomez reflects on mental health journey and fighting "victim" narrative

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health advocacy and shared her fears about being perceived as a "victim."

Speaking with Billboard recently, the 32-year-old star said she believes in being "vocal" about the topics that matter most to her – something that she emphasized is important whether you're famous or not.

"It's not for the faint of heart, because you are putting yourself out there and trust me, there will be a lot of opinions that come at you for even having the nerve to say anything at all," she said.

Selena confessed that being open about her mental health was particularly "scary" at first, saying, "I didn't ever want anyone to think I am a victim."

Still, she knew it was worth the risk to spread awareness to others and ensure that those battling similar challenges wouldn't feel alone.

"I thought [that] by sharing my own story I could help others, and I will take any negative opinions that come with that because I see the bigger picture of how the conversations have changed around mental health," Selena said.

Over the years, the Emilia Pérez star has become a powerful advocate for mental health and has actively worked to fight the stigma still lingering around the subject.