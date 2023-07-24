Selena Gomez throws Barbie movie-themed birthday bash
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez followed up her bleach-blonde Barbie look with an epic birthday bash inspired by the iconic doll.
Come on, Barbie, let's go party!
The Only Murders in the Building actor rang in her 31st birthday over the weekend with a lavish party followed by a screening of the Barbie movie.
On Sunday, Vogue dropped an exclusive inside look at Selena's star-studded birthday bash on Friday, which was attended by Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Hadish, Tyga, and more.
For the festivities, she rocked a strapless red dress with petals and fringe and wore her hair in an elaborate updo.
But the birthday celebrations didn't end there, as Selena followed up the bash with a screening of Barbie on Saturday.
Like any good Barbie, the former Disney Channel star opted for an all-pink look as she enjoyed the Greta Gerwig-directed flick with her friends and family.
Selena Gomez rocks all-pink ensemble for Barbie birthday
All of Selena's guests matched her vibe with pink outfits, accessorized with feather boas and cowboy hats.
Her younger sister, Gracie Teefey, was also in attendance, with Selena sharing a sweet snap of the 10-year-old running past the movie screen on her Instagram story.
Selena and co. certainly weren't the only people hitting up the Barbie movie this weekend, as the film led a record weekend at the box office alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & caro_franklin