Selena Gomez throws Barbie movie-themed birthday bash

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez followed up her bleach-blonde Barbie look with an epic birthday bash inspired by the iconic doll.

Selena Gomez (l.) celebrated her 31st birthday in style with a lavish bash and a screening of Barbie. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & caro_franklin

Come on, Barbie, let's go party!

The Only Murders in the Building actor rang in her 31st birthday over the weekend with a lavish party followed by a screening of the Barbie movie.

On Sunday, Vogue dropped an exclusive inside look at Selena's star-studded birthday bash on Friday, which was attended by Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Hadish, Tyga, and more.

For the festivities, she rocked a strapless red dress with petals and fringe and wore her hair in an elaborate updo.

But the birthday celebrations didn't end there, as Selena followed up the bash with a screening of Barbie on Saturday.

Like any good Barbie, the former Disney Channel star opted for an all-pink look as she enjoyed the Greta Gerwig-directed flick with her friends and family.