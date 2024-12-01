Selena Gomez says she's "lucky" to have Benny Blanco: "That's my man!"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gushed over boyfriend Benny Blanco as she opened up about how "lucky" she is to have him in her life.

Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, the 32-year-old star couldn't hide her smile as she was asked about Benny's recent spread in People's Sexiest Men Alive issue.

"That's my man!" she said in an interview snippet shared on Saturday.

Selena further praised Benny's support, saying she considers herself "really, really lucky."

"I'm beyond proud to know that there is someone in the world that deeply cares about every tiny detail about who I am," she said.

"And have someone support me, encourage me, inspire me, and motivate me. It brings me a joy. And more than anything, he's just my best friend."

The Only Murders in the Building actor first confirmed her romance with Benny in December 2023.

The music producer just recently spilled the beans about how the two took their friendship to the next level, telling streamer Kai Cenat that Selena made the first move by asking him out to dinner at first.

While Benny admitted he wasn't quite sure whether it was a date at first, once it was made clear, he was all in.