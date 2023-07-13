Selena Gomez talks July 4th reunion with Taylor Swift in Instagram tribute: "I needed that"
Westerly, Rhode Island - Selena Gomez paid tribute to her recent reunion with long-time friend Taylor Swift with a sweet Instagram tribute.
On Saturday, the 30-year-old shared photos of several Polaroids taken during Swift's recent July 4th celebration in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.
The star-studded snaps see Gomez and the 33-year-old singer share a popsicle and embrace for the camera, along with two other photos of the rest of the girl group, including the Haim sisters.
"Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick a** gals. I needed that," the Only Murders in the Building actor wrote in the caption.
While the Anti-Hero artist's Independence Day celebrations were once a famous tradition of hers, she stopped hosting the star-studded celebrations in 2017.
Yet, they made an unexpected return this year as Swift first shared photos from the festivities on Friday ahead of her Kansas City concert. Like Gomez, she praised her friends, whom she branded "your local neighborhood independent girlies."
The Haim sisters opted for an even more pointed caption affirming the stars' relationship statuses by writing "single summer" under their post.
On night two of The Eras Tour shows at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift performed an evermore track that some fans believe pays homage to her decade-long friendship with Gomez.
Did Selena Gomez inspire Taylor Swift's performance of dorothea?
Some Swifties didn't think it was a coincidence that the I Can See You artist debuted dorothea during Saturday's surprise set after sharing the new snaps with Gomez.
Since its release, some fans have been confident that the evermore song was inspired by the Disney Channel alum, as it describes Dorothea's rise to fame after leaving her hometown and the narrator's long-time friendship with her that has withstood the pressures of the spotlight.
"And if you're ever tired of being known / For who you know / You know, you'll always know me," Swift sings.
Though a strong friendship like Gomez's may have been a source of inspiration for her, Swift seemed to confirm in evermore's prologue that it's a fictional story that is told through both dorothea and 'tis the damn season.
"Dorothea, the girl who left her small town to chase down Hollywood dreams - and what happens when she comes back for the holidays and rediscovers an old flame," the Karma singer said of one of the album's "17 tales."
Either way, fans were thrilled by the song's live debut and certainly can't get enough of the stars' inseparable bond.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 & Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift