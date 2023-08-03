Selena Gomez shares new snaps from lavish bachelorette getaway

The Hamptons, New York - Selena Gomez is giving fans a closer look at her recent beachside bachelorette bash for her long-time friend, Connar Franklin .

Selena Gomez (r.) has shared new snaps from her friend's recent bachelorette party. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

Last weekend, the 31-year-old joined her pals in the Hamptons, where they held Franklin's bachelorette party.

After posting several photos and videos from onboard a boat, Gomez dropped even more new photos from the trip via Instagram on Monday.

"My sweet girl @connarfranklin I'm so proud to know you," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote. "So happy to spend a weekend celebrating the future with all these amazing women!"

In the first two photos, Gomez and Franklin embrace one another while out at dinner. The group posed for a candid selfie in the third snap, with one friend even rocking some Eras Tour merch from Gomez's BFF, Taylor Swift.

The entire gang posed together in the final snap, which was taken on the boat in the waters surrounding Montauk.

The former Disney Channel starlet used the getaway to flaunt trendy fashion sense, including her own spin on the TikTok-famous "coastal cowgirl" aesthetic.