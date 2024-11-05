Selena Gomez slams body scrutiny and opens up about health: "I am NOT a victim"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez shut down an online critic who took aim at her appearance at a recent premiere of her new movie, Emilia Pérez.

The 32-year-old stepped out in a chic black gown for the debut of the buzzy flick at the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles last week.

But after the event, a fan took to TikTok to speculate that Selena had been intentionally concealing her body during the premiere.

"the fact that she probably saw all those disgusting comments about her body yesterday and today she's covering her stomach," the user wrote in a since-deleted video.

Sure enough, Selena caught wind of the scrutiny and fired back at the TikToker.

"This makes me sick," she wrote. "I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a [stick] figure.

"I don't have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human," she continued.

The Rare Beauty founder, who was diagnosed with lupus in the early 2010s, has been quite candid with fans about both her physical and mental health as of late.