Selena Gomez embraces vulnerability and tells critics to "f**k off"

Selena Gomez spoke candidly about her personal struggles as she reflected on the value of vulnerability during a recent event. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 32-year-old star made the remarks at a recent event, where she was joined by her younger sister, Gracie Teefey.

"I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help and when you want help," she said, per footage shared via social media.

"That is not shameful. So yeah, I shared that I can't carry a child. Yeah, I shared that I have bipolar. F**k off! That's what my life is like."

Selena has long been open about her mental health, but she only recently shared that pregnancy won't be in the cards for her due to her physical health challenges, including her battle with Lupus.

But the Only Murders in the Building actor fired back at the harsh narrative that she has a "victim complex" as she added, "Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim. You're a survivor in my book."

"I only wanna be an advocate for women, and that's why I share," Selena explained. "That's why I like to be honest. Because everybody's going through something. I don't have it all put together."