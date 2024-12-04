Selena Gomez stuns in holiday sparkly-chic glam for The Late Show in NYC
New York, New York - Selena Gomez made a glamorous and fashionable appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, turning heads in a chic winter look.
Selena's ushering in a new era of style!
The 32-year-old artist-actor opted for a stylish black suede winter coat from her new favorite brand, Nour Hammour, per Marie Claire.
This isn't the first time Selena's rocked a look from them.
Back in November, she wore a chic leather trench coat from the same designer to a Hollywood event promoting her new film, Emilia Pérez.
Sel paired her reversible coat with a sparkly jacket, a ruffled white blouse, a leather skirt, and a stylish pair of Louboutin heels.
Her hair and makeup were (as usual! )on point, too.
Selena Gomez proves she's the queen of comedy at awards event
On Wednesday, the Only Murders in the Building actor stepped out in style for The Hollywood Reporter's 2024 Women in Entertainment event.
A video circulating on X captured a hilarious moment during Selena's speech.
As she was ending her remarks, one of the audience members' phone rang, interrupting the room.
Without missing a beat, Selena paused and said, "Tell them I said what's up," causing the entire crowd to roar with laughter.
According to Page Six, Selena received the Equity in Entertainment Award. Other stars at the event included Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Kidman.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images