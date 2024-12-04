Selena Gomez stuns in holiday sparkly-chic glam for The Late Show in NYC

New York, New York - Selena Gomez made a glamorous and fashionable appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, turning heads in a chic winter look.

Selena Gomez looked effortlessly chic as she appeared in New York on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

Selena's ushering in a new era of style!

The 32-year-old artist-actor opted for a stylish black suede winter coat from her new favorite brand, Nour Hammour, per Marie Claire.

This isn't the first time Selena's rocked a look from them.

Back in November, she wore a chic leather trench coat from the same designer to a Hollywood event promoting her new film, Emilia Pérez.

Sel paired her reversible coat with a sparkly jacket, a ruffled white blouse, a leather skirt, and a stylish pair of Louboutin heels.

Her hair and makeup were (as usual! )on point, too.