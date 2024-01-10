Selena Gomez tapped for lead role in new music biopic!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has found her next big acting role after being tapped to play music icon Linda Ronstadt in a new movie .

Selena Gomez will portray singer Linda Ronstadt (r) in a new biopic. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / United Archives International

It's official!

After stirring speculation online, the 31-year-old will lead an upcoming biopic about Ronstadt, according to Rolling Stone.

Theories about Gomez's involvement in the biopic flew around social media on Tuesday after she shared a snap of the 77-year-old singer's memoir via Instagram.

The movie's release date has not been confirmed.

Music biopics have taken Hollywood by storm in recent years, with 2022's Elvis, 2019's Rocketman, and 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody earning significant acclaim and sparking a resurgence in their subjects' discography.

Ronstadt, an 11-time Grammy Award winner, released her final solo album in 2004.

The announcement comes shortly after Gomez revealed her plans to retire from the music industry following her third studio album, which is expected to drop this year.

While the former Disney star earned a few chart-topping hits with Calm Down and Single Soon last year, she hopes to make acting her priority in the future.