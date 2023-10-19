Selena Gomez and REMA's historic run on Billboard music charts cut short

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and REMA have been dethroned on the music charts, ending their collaboration's historic run in the top spot of Billboard's Afrobeats Songs.

Selena Gomez and REMA's record-breaking run on the Afrobeats Billboard chart has come to an end. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star and the 23-year-old Nigerian singer have dominated Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs charts for a record-breaking 58 weeks with their 2022 collaboration, Calm Down.

But their impressive reign has officially come to an end, with Thursday's chart seeing Water by South African artist Tyla take the top spot.

Selena and REMA's hit earned the top spot on Billboard's Radio Songs chart back in June, ending Miley Cyrus' historic run on the chart and scoring the first No. 1 for both artists in the category.

Last month, Calm Down was awarded the inaugural Best Afrobeats prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, shortly after the song became the first African artist-led track to earn a billion streams on Spotify.

Selena has used the collaboration's success as a launch pad for a formal return to music with her highly-anticipated third studio album.