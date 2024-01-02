Is Selena Gomez retiring from music?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has revealed that she may be coming to the end of her music career as she gears up to release her third studio album.

Selena Gomez has revealed that she plans to move on from music and pursue acting full-time in the future. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old star is the latest guest on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, where she dished about her evolving career plans.

In the new episode, which dropped on Tuesday for Wondery+ subscribers, Selena admitted that music has taken a backseat to her other endeavors in recent years.

"I started having a lot of fun with music, and then touring was really fun," she said, per Deadline.

"But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place], and I just found it really fun, so I just kept going, but the older I get, the more I'm kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on."

Despite her success in the industry, the Single Soon artist revealed that she doesn't feel as confident in the pursuit as she does in the world of acting.