Selena Gomez drops new photos with Benny Blanco at Golden Globes

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has given fans another peek at her glamorous night at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez has shared new photos taken behind the scenes of the 2024 Golden Globes. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to share another inside look at her time at Sunday's awards show, including some private moments with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The carousel post kicked off with a snap of Selena laughing on the red carpet, followed by more high-glam shots, a look at her shimmering jewelry for the night, and a few snaps with the stars of the evening.

In one photo, the Rare Beauty founder shared a sweet hug with actor Florence Pugh, while another showed Selena's reunion with her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Meryl Streep.

Also featured were two snaps from a private area where she got cozy with Benny behind the scenes.

Selena previously shared a photo of herself kissing the 35-year-old music producer backstage, declaring in the caption that she still "won" despite losing out on her nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series.

The evening also marked another viral moment for the Single Soon artist, as she was soon wrapped up in rumors of a feud with fellow attendees Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.