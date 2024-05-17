Selena Gomez wows with stunning back-to-back fashion in Cannes

Cannes, France - Selena Gomez pulled double duty on Friday as she stunned in two elegant fashion looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

Selena Gomez wowed in two stunning looks on her first day in Cannes on Friday. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

For her daytime outfit, the 31-year-old got an early start on summer fashion with an all-white, two-piece set consisting of a peplum button-down top and matching skirt.

The sweater set was paired with white, pointed kitten heels featuring black straps and heels as well as a small white box bag.

Completing the look with a sleek bun, white shades, and gold earrings, Selena was the pinnacle of French glamour ahead of the Cannes Film Festival.

As evening rolled around, the Rare Beauty founder opted for a darker hue with a navy, off-the-shoulder dress accessorized with black bows on top.

Selena is attending the star-studded festival, which has welcomed the likes of Anya Taylor Joy, Emma Stone, and Nicholas Cage, in support of her new movie, Emilia Pérez.

The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, will premiere at Cannes on Saturday.