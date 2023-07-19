Is Taylor Swift releasing 1989 (Taylor's Version) next? We look at the clues

Taylor Swift is halfway through her re-recordings, and thanks to the singer's usual trickery, most Swifties are confident that 1989 will be next!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is officially halfway through her re-recording project, and thanks to the singer's usual trickery, most Swifties are confident that 1989 will be the next to be re-released!

Will 1989 (Taylor's Version) be Taylor Swift's next re-recording?

Taylor Swift put Easter eggs seemingly hinting at 1989 (Taylor's Version) coming after Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in the music videos for Bejeweled and I Can See You. © IMAGO / China Foto Press In true Swiftie fashion, fans have been trawling Speak Now (Taylor's Version) for hints that suggest that 1989 might be next on the list. The music video for the vault track I Can See You from the latest re-recording features a heist by stars Joey King and Taylor Lautner to break Speak Now-era Taylor out of the vault. Once the gang successfully escapes, their van sets off on the road, where they drive under a sign that reads – you guessed it – "1989 tv." Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown shares the love in Noah Schnapp and Jake Bongiovi snaps The latest Easter egg is quite similar to one Taylor featured in the Midnights-era music video for Bejeweled. In the video, Taylor is seen pushing the buttons on an elevator with 13 floors, which appear to represent her ten studio albums and three re-recordings. Though not yet announced at the time, the elevator buttons subtly confirmed Speak Now was next, as the 13th button was purple. Now that that's been established, it's worth noting that Taylor presses the button to reach the third floor (representing the original Speak Now) before proceeding directly to the fifth floor, represented by a light blue button. And what was her fifth album? Yep, 1989!

Who will be featured on the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks?

Harry Styles (l.) is the fan-favorite to be featured on 1989 (Taylor's Version) while Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams (c.) and Olivia Rodrigo are other possible options. © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Timothy Norris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP On each re-recording, Taylor has featured collaborators on at least two vault tracks. While Style (feat. Harry Styles) was always a running joke in the fandom, some Swifties are now convinced that it may be a real possibility after Taylor worked with another ex, Taylor Lautner, on a Speak Now vault track music video. Harry and Taylor have been on good terms since their split over a decade ago, as they're often spotted chatting at award shows and other shared appearances. A remix of Style may be dreaming a little too big, but the possibility of the 29-year-old appearing as a vault feature is certainly not out of the question. Though most fans are rightfully distracted by this possibility of a Harry Styles collab, Gracie Abrams may be another likely candidate.

The 23-year-old has served as an opening act throughout the US leg of The Eras Tour. She's also a true 1989 stan, with Taylor dedicating her surprise performance of Clean to her because it's her favorite song. Other potential options include Olivia Rodrigo, MUNA, and Sabrina Carpenter, all of whom could help bring out the trademark pop vibe of 1989.