Taylor Lautner supports Selena Gomez amid vicious body-shaming

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Lautner has spoken out after Selena Gomez faced some cruel body-shaming on social media.

Taylor Lautner (l.) came to the defense of Selena Gomez after the Only Murders in the Building star faced cruel comments about her body online. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP

The 33-year-old Twilight alum took to his Instagram to share a post condemning the scrutiny Selena has faced since attending the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Taylor reposted a side-by-side image showing the 32-year-old's appearance at the awards show last year compared to this year.

Overlaid on top were vicious comments attacking Selena for her weight in 2024, followed by similarly nasty remarks about her 2025 appearance after an apparent weight loss.

"It's a cruel world full of hate out there," Taylor wrote underneath. "You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience, it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters."

"And it sure isn't the shape, color or appearance of your body," he continued. "Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out … and to be a little bit nicer."

Selena and Taylor dated briefly in 2009, per Page Six, and both stars have been candid about how difficult it is to have your body so heavily scrutinized as celebrities.