Taylor Lautner supports Selena Gomez amid vicious body-shaming
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Lautner has spoken out after Selena Gomez faced some cruel body-shaming on social media.
The 33-year-old Twilight alum took to his Instagram to share a post condemning the scrutiny Selena has faced since attending the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Taylor reposted a side-by-side image showing the 32-year-old's appearance at the awards show last year compared to this year.
Overlaid on top were vicious comments attacking Selena for her weight in 2024, followed by similarly nasty remarks about her 2025 appearance after an apparent weight loss.
"It's a cruel world full of hate out there," Taylor wrote underneath. "You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience, it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters."
"And it sure isn't the shape, color or appearance of your body," he continued. "Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out … and to be a little bit nicer."
Selena and Taylor dated briefly in 2009, per Page Six, and both stars have been candid about how difficult it is to have your body so heavily scrutinized as celebrities.
Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner speak out against body scrutiny
In 2023, Taylor opened up about how his iconic role as the often-shirtless werewolf Jacob in the Twilight saga contributed to significant body image issues.
After the franchise ended, he faced hateful comments about his appearance today, which greatly impacted his self-esteem.
But the experience has given him some important wisdom, sharing on his podcast The Squeeze, "Your body can look unbelievable, you can be ripped, shredded, whatever you can lose weight, you can put on muscle, and if you're not healthy mentally, then that's all for nothing because that can work against you."
As for Selena, the Only Murders in the Building star has been open about how her lupus medications can cause significant weight fluctuations, and she hasn't been afraid to slam nasty body-shaming from social media users.
"Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself," she said in 2023.
Last January, she shared a moving post showing love for her body, both past and present, as she wrote, "Something I wish I could tell my younger self is: Appreciate the face and the body that you have. May not look like everyone else, but you are who you are, and be proud of that."
Cover photo: Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP