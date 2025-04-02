Will Selena Gomez make a surprise appearance at Coachella 2025?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has her fans in a frenzy after her fiancé, Benny Blanco, dropped a cryptic TikTok featuring throwback Coachella vibes. Could it be a hint about this year's music festival?

Fans think Selena Gomez might make a surprise appearance at Coachella 2025! Could the rumors be true? © Collage: Cindy Ord & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The speculation kicked off Monday when Benny posted a TikTok featuring past Coachella footage.

The clip read: "POV: it's 5pm on Friday night in the Sahara tent and they just dropped 'Bluest Flame.'"

That one sentence was enough to spark a flood of fan theories, as the song Bluest Flame – from Selena and Benny's new collaborative album – was co-written by Charli XCX, who happens to be performing at this year's festival!

Adding to the buzz, fans also noticed The Marías are hitting the stage as well. Like Charli, the band also has ties to Benny and Selena's recent record, as they were featured on the track Ojos Tristes.

"benny blink twice if we're getting a coachella surprise," one fan joked.

Another demanded, "WE NEED SELENA GOMEZ TO BE COACHELLA'S HEADLINER."

If the chatter proves true, this wouldn't be her first surprise Coachella moment – back in 2019, she made a surprise appearance during DJ Snake's set alongside Cardi B, according to Vogue.