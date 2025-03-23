Did Selena Gomez shade Hailey Bieber on her new album?
Los Angeles, California - Fans are speculating that Selena Gomez may have thrown some shade at Hailey Bieber – the wife of her ex Justin Bieber – on her new album!
I Said I Love You First, a joint album from the 32-year-old singer and her fiancé Benny Blanco, dropped on Friday.
Fans were quick to scour the lyrics for hidden meanings, and many have taken to social media to share theories that the track Don't Take It Personally may have been inspired by her past with Justin and his current relationship with Hailey.
In the song, Selena sings openly about being jealous of another woman who has feelings for the same guy as her.
"You're so beautiful, it's still hard for me to swallow / I used to get so jealous, I would stress eat, drown my sorrows / In a bottle of vodka," she sings.
But the Emilia Pérez star leaves these negative feelings behind her when she realizes that the man is not interested in the other woman – and that he still loves her.
Did Hailey Bieber inspire Don't Take It Personally by Selena Gomez?
Fans have relentlessly pitted Selena and Hailey against one another ever since Selena's final split from Justin in 2018 – after which he quickly tied the knot with the 28-year-old model.
While the Single Soon artist has defended Hailey against public attacks in the past, rumors of tension between the two persist.
Earlier this month, Hailey's rep spoke out to deny viral claims that she had liked a TikTok video mocking Selena and Benny.
"This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative," the spokesperson said.
Hailey even gave her stamp of approval to Selena and Benny's engagement last fall, giving the Rare Beauty founder's announcement post a like on Instagram.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ABACAPRESS