Did Selena Gomez shade Hailey Bieber on her new album?

Los Angeles, California - Fans are speculating that Selena Gomez may have thrown some shade at Hailey Bieber – the wife of her ex Justin Bieber – on her new album!

Fans are speculating that Selena Gomez (r.) may have thrown some shade at Hailey Bieber on her new album! © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ABACAPRESS

I Said I Love You First, a joint album from the 32-year-old singer and her fiancé Benny Blanco, dropped on Friday.

Fans were quick to scour the lyrics for hidden meanings, and many have taken to social media to share theories that the track Don't Take It Personally may have been inspired by her past with Justin and his current relationship with Hailey.

In the song, Selena sings openly about being jealous of another woman who has feelings for the same guy as her.

"You're so beautiful, it's still hard for me to swallow / I used to get so jealous, I would stress eat, drown my sorrows / In a bottle of vodka," she sings.

But the Emilia Pérez star leaves these negative feelings behind her when she realizes that the man is not interested in the other woman – and that he still loves her.