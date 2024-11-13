Will Selena Gomez return for more episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has assured fans that they haven't seen the last of her as Alex Russo on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place!

The 32-year-old star reprised her iconic role on the Disney Channel series' spin-off, which debuted last month.

But Alex had a fairly small role in the reboot, so far only appearing in the pilot episode of season 1.

On Tuesday, Selena teased fans about her potential return as she shared her gratitude for the impressive viewership numbers.

"You all made this possible... don't worry Alex is coming back sooner than you think," she wrote via her Instagram story.

The Single Soon artist served as an executive producer in addition to reprising her role as Alex, and she's gotten candid about why the experience has been so important to her.

"It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before," she told People at the spin-off's Los Angeles premiere.

"This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started," she added.