Selena Gomez drops surprising news about role in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has shared a big update on her role in the anticipated reboot of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, the 31-year-old dished on the sequel series while chatting with stand-in host Martin Short.
The Only Murders in the Building co-stars couldn't hold in their laughter during the chat, which included a few big updates on Selena's next projects.
When asked about the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot – which will be titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – the Rare Beauty founder seemed to confirm she'll only make an appearance in the pilot.
"It's a show that means a lot to me," Selena explained. "I will be in the first episode."
Selena will be reprising her role as Alex Russo alongside the rest of her on-screen family, including David Henrie, who will be the leading star as Alex's brother, Justin.
Despite taking on a small acting part, the Single Soon artist gushed over her role as an executive producer and got emotional about returning to the show that launched her lengthy career.
Selena Gomez says Wizards of Waverly Place reboot "brings her to tears"
"I'm executive producing it, and it brings me to tears because that is the beginning of where I started, and to honor it in this way has truly been a blast," Selena told Martin.
David Henrie recently revealed that the series is likely to make fans tear up as well, teasing emotional scenes that he said "will choke up the original fans of the original show."
David and Selena will be joined by returning stars David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Jake T. Austin, as well as a crew of newbies playing Justin's wife and children.
After completing the pilot earlier this year and receiving a full season order, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is now in production on the remaining episodes of season 1. It is expected to premiere this fall on Disney Channel and Disney+.
In the meantime, fans can catch Selena back on the small screen later this summer when Only Murders in the Building season 4 debuts on August 27.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & PA Images