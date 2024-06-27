Selena Gomez drops surprising news about role in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has shared a big update on her role in the anticipated reboot of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez has shared a big update on her role in the anticipated reboot of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & PA Images

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, the 31-year-old dished on the sequel series while chatting with stand-in host Martin Short.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars couldn't hold in their laughter during the chat, which included a few big updates on Selena's next projects.

When asked about the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot – which will be titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – the Rare Beauty founder seemed to confirm she'll only make an appearance in the pilot.

"It's a show that means a lot to me," Selena explained. "I will be in the first episode."

Selena will be reprising her role as Alex Russo alongside the rest of her on-screen family, including David Henrie, who will be the leading star as Alex's brother, Justin.

Despite taking on a small acting part, the Single Soon artist gushed over her role as an executive producer and got emotional about returning to the show that launched her lengthy career.