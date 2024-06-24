David Henrie spills why Selena Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place return will make fans cry
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is heading back to her Disney Channel roots with an appearance in the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, and her co-star, David Henrie, has revealed that fans are in for an emotional ride!
Speaking with Us Weekly over the weekend, Henrie praised the 31-year-old actor, who is reprising her iconic role as the delightfully sardonic Alex Russo in the new series titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
"It was awesome. We didn't want it to end. It was great," the 34-year-old star said of filming the pilot.
"She's so good. She has such a quick wit that's only gotten stronger," he added of his on-screen sister.
With more than a decade having passed since Wizards of Waverly Place came to an end, the sequel series is set to pick up with an adult Justin Russo (played by Henrie), who had hoped to put his time in the wizarding world to an end. But when a young wizard comes to him for help, Justin can't help but be pulled back into the past he planned to leave behind.
Though Gomez is only currently confirmed to appear in the pilot, Henrie assured fans that they're in for a treat.
Who else will return for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?
"We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fans of the original show, and they're really touching, and they went really well," he spilled. "So, I'm excited for you to see it."
The Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series will see the reunion of the entire Russo family, with David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Jake T. Austin coming aboard as well.
However, the original cast members are expected to play smaller roles than the new central ensemble, which will be Justin, his wife, and their two kids.
"This new cast is really, really talented. My goal is [to] recreate the heart of the original show so anyone can watch it and go, 'This is Wizards. This feels like the themes, the values, the world, the comedy. This is Wizards,'" Henrie said.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which has been picked up for a full first season, is expected to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP