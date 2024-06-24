David Henrie spills why Selena Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place return will make fans cry

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is heading back to her Disney Channel roots with an appearance in the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series , and her co-star, David Henrie, has revealed that fans are in for an emotional ride!

David Henrie (l.) has teased that fans are in for an emotional ride as Selena Gomez reprises her role as Alex Russo in the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series. © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

Speaking with Us Weekly over the weekend, Henrie praised the 31-year-old actor, who is reprising her iconic role as the delightfully sardonic Alex Russo in the new series titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

"It was awesome. We didn't want it to end. It was great," the 34-year-old star said of filming the pilot.

"She's so good. She has such a quick wit that's only gotten stronger," he added of his on-screen sister.

With more than a decade having passed since Wizards of Waverly Place came to an end, the sequel series is set to pick up with an adult Justin Russo (played by Henrie), who had hoped to put his time in the wizarding world to an end. But when a young wizard comes to him for help, Justin can't help but be pulled back into the past he planned to leave behind.

Though Gomez is only currently confirmed to appear in the pilot, Henrie assured fans that they're in for a treat.