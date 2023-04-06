Shameless star Emmy Rossum secretly welcomes baby No. 2!
Los Angeles, California - Shameless star Emmy Rossum has quietly welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her hubby, Sam Esmail.
The 36-year-old director continues to be the queen of keeping secrets with her huge news that she's now a mom of two!
On Thursday, Emmy confirmed the birth of her second child in a sweet Instagram post.
"04.05.23. On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," she captioned the photo dump that first showed a snap of her son's tiny footprints, birth date, and weight.
The following black-and-white snaps featured Emmy sporting her baby bump and an up-close shot of her newborn son's lips.
Emmy's son has one big sister, her 22-month-old daughter, whose name hasn't been revealed.
The Angelyne actor, who also kept her first pregnancy a secret, posted a throwback maternity shoot photo to Insta when she announced that she first became a mom in May 2021.
Emmy joins the ranks of several other celebrity moms who also chose to keep their pregnancies and births top secret.
Emmy Rossum and other celebrities chose to hide their childrens' births
Most recently, Paris Hilton shocked fans with the announcement that she had welcomed her son Phoenix Reum via surrogacy in January.
Khloé Kardashian similarly chose to keep her surrogacy journey under wraps until just before her baby boy was born in August 2022.
A huge congratulations to Emmy and her hubby for the newest addition to their family!
