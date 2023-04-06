Shameless star Emmy Rossum secretly welcomes baby No. 2!

Los Angeles, California - Shameless star Emmy Rossum has quietly welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her hubby, Sam Esmail.

Shameless alum Emmy Rossum is now a mother of two! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/emmy

The 36-year-old director continues to be the queen of keeping secrets with her huge news that she's now a mom of two!

On Thursday, Emmy confirmed the birth of her second child in a sweet Instagram post.

"04.05.23. On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," she captioned the photo dump that first showed a snap of her son's tiny footprints, birth date, and weight.

The following black-and-white snaps featured Emmy sporting her baby bump and an up-close shot of her newborn son's lips.

Emmy's son has one big sister, her 22-month-old daughter, whose name hasn't been revealed.

The Angelyne actor, who also kept her first pregnancy a secret, posted a throwback maternity shoot photo to Insta when she announced that she first became a mom in May 2021.

Emmy joins the ranks of several other celebrity moms who also chose to keep their pregnancies and births top secret.