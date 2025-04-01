Sydney Sweeney officially splits from fiancé – but has she moved on with Glen Powell?

Los Angeles, California - After weeks of swirling rumors, Sydney Sweeney's split from fiancé Jonathan Davino has reportedly been confirmed, but has the Euphoria star already moved on with a fellow actor?

Sydney Sweeney's (c.) split from fiancé Jonathan Davino (r.) has reportedly been confirmed, but has the Euphoria star already moved on with Glen Powell? © Collage: Etienne Laurent / AFP & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

An inside source spilled to People on Monday that Sydney's romance with the 41-year-old restaurateur came to an end because she wasn't ready to settle down just yet.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd," the tipster revealed. "She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old secretly split from Jonathan back in January, and they have been living separately ever since.

The two first began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, but it seems the love story has reached the end of the road.

But shortly after news of their breakup hit the headlines, Sydney was spotted reuniting with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell – at his sister's wedding!