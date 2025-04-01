Sydney Sweeney officially splits from fiancé – but has she moved on with Glen Powell?
Los Angeles, California - After weeks of swirling rumors, Sydney Sweeney's split from fiancé Jonathan Davino has reportedly been confirmed, but has the Euphoria star already moved on with a fellow actor?
An inside source spilled to People on Monday that Sydney's romance with the 41-year-old restaurateur came to an end because she wasn't ready to settle down just yet.
"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd," the tipster revealed. "She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."
According to TMZ, the 27-year-old secretly split from Jonathan back in January, and they have been living separately ever since.
The two first began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, but it seems the love story has reached the end of the road.
But shortly after news of their breakup hit the headlines, Sydney was spotted reuniting with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell – at his sister's wedding!
Is Sydney Sweeney dating Glen Powell after her split from Jonathan Davino?
Of course, this set social media ablaze with chatter that Sydney and Glen were now an item.
And this isn't the first time – as the pair's cozy appearances while promoting their rom-com in 2023 sparked rumors that they'd been having a secret affair.
Those theories were never confirmed, but the Top Gun star did split from his then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, around the same time.
While it seems like the long game may have worked out for Glen and Sydney, the former's mom has stepped in to halt the rumor mill!
"They're definitely not together," Cyndy Powell told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, adding that the White Lotus alum attended the ceremony "with a friend" and was not Glen's date.
She also seemed to deny that the two might ever get together, explaining, "They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point."
And it seems Glen is on the page as Sydney, with his mom revealing that he, too, is prioritizing his career over his love life at the moment.
Cover photo: Collage: Etienne Laurent / AFP & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP