50 Cent gushes over Taylor Swift – and disses Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole!
Los Angeles, California - 50 Cent praised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance while also throwing a dig at Travis' ex, Kayla Nicole!
The 50-year-old rapper shared his "excitement" over being name-dropped by Taylor on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
50 Cent – born Curtis Jackson – told Extra TV's Mona Kosar Abdi that the singer's shoutout on the track Ruin the Friendship was less about him and more about what was "going on in culture at that time."
"That's why it was cool to me, the shoutout is the shoutout, but what she was making reference to was the period that no one was more prominent in music at that point," the Get Rich or Die Tryin' hitmaker shared.
During the song, which is rumored to be about Taylor's late high school friend Jeff Lang, she sings, "But as the 50 Cent song played / Should've kissed you anyway."
Curtis further shared that he would attend the soon-to-be husband and wife's nuptials if invited, explaining that he loves the two together before adding, "I like it a lot better than the last thing Kelce had going on."
Did 50 Cent just diss Kayla Nicole?
The actor-rapper then doubled down on the remark by saying, "It's a lot better" – seemingly suggesting that he was indeed shading Travis' most recent ex, influencer Kayla Nicole!
Much like 50, Taylor also seemingly dragged Kayla, who dated the tight end from 2017 to 2022, in another new song – Opalite.
"You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone," the Fornight hitmaker sings, seemingly referencing Travis' last relationship.
"You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & Steven Ferdman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP