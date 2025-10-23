50 Cent gushes over Taylor Swift – and disses Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole!

50 Cent (r.) made it clear that he's Team Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce during his recent interview. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & Steven Ferdman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 50-year-old rapper shared his "excitement" over being name-dropped by Taylor on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

50 Cent – born Curtis Jackson – told Extra TV's Mona Kosar Abdi that the singer's shoutout on the track Ruin the Friendship was less about him and more about what was "going on in culture at that time."

"That's why it was cool to me, the shoutout is the shoutout, but what she was making reference to was the period that no one was more prominent in music at that point," the Get Rich or Die Tryin' hitmaker shared.

During the song, which is rumored to be about Taylor's late high school friend Jeff Lang, she sings, "But as the 50 Cent song played / Should've kissed you anyway."

Curtis further shared that he would attend the soon-to-be husband and wife's nuptials if invited, explaining that he loves the two together before adding, "I like it a lot better than the last thing Kelce had going on."