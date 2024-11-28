Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together?

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly spending their first Thanksgiving together as a couple after being kept apart last year.

According to a report by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the A-list lovebirds are enjoying a "private" celebration in Nashville, Tennessee.

The outlet claimed Taylor's jet traveled from Kansas City back to Nashville on Wednesday, suggesting that the couple headed to Tennessee together.

Travis' brother Jason is said to have landed shortly after the pop star did, so it sounds like the whole Kelce crew will be joining the Swift festivities!

The former Philadelphia Eagles center had originally teased the family's plans to gather in Kansas City, but it seems there's been a change of plans.

Travis will have to be back in Missouri just after the holiday, though, as the Chiefs are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for a Black Friday showdown.

The outlet noted that the tight end will likely travel back to Kansas City late Thursday after spending the day with his girlfriend and their families.