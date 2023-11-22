Travis Kelce confirms Thanksgiving plans amid Taylor Swift romance

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will spend Thanksgiving apart, as the NFL star has confirmed he will be flying solo this year.

Taylor Swift (l) and Travis Kelce will be spending Thanksgiving apart, as the pop star will remain in Brazil during the holiday. © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old athlete revealed that he would be staying in Kansas City during the holiday.

Travis joked that he plans on "feasting on KFC'" because no one will be there to celebrate with him, though older brother Jason did extend an invitation to his own celebrations in Pennslyvania.

Earlier reports had claimed that the tight end would be spending the holiday with Taylor, who was expected to fly home between her Eras Tour dates in Brazil this week.

However, the 33-year-old's tumultuous time in Brazil, which included the postponement of Saturday's show due to a heatwave that led to the death of a 23-year-old fan, has reportedly altered her plans, per Page Six.

After Monday's show, Taylor officially decided to stay in Brazil ahead of her first São Paulo show on Friday, opting not to travel back to the States at this time.

Still, inside sources have revealed that Travis has been a key source of support for her after the tragedy, despite their current distance.