Jason Kelce praises Taylor Swift: "Nothing but lovely to our family"

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jason Kelce is all in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story!

Jason Kelce (l.) praised Taylor Swift in a new interview with The Rich Eisen Show on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The former Philadelphia Eagles star dished on his brother's girlfriend during a chat with The Rich Eisen Show on Monday.

Jason revealed that Taylor has been "nothing but lovely to our family" since she began dating Travis Kelce last year.

But the athlete also confessed that he's been careful not to take advantage of her kindness, as he explained that Taylor had offered concert tickets for whomever he'd like.

"It is an immediate no," Jason said. "As much as Taylor has said she will take care of anybody that I ask for."

"She does say that, she's very...she's great but I still say no to everybody," he added. "I'm not gonna be the one to impose on that. I don't want to put that position out there."

Jason has, however, taken advantage of the opportunity to see The Eras Tour himself a few times!

The dad of three brought his daughters and wife, Kylie, to see Taylor perform in London back in June, and he was also spotted at her Miami concert last month.