Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce writing music together?
New York, New York - Is Travis Kelce helping Taylor Swift work on her next album?
According to a report from Life & Style published Friday, Travis has officially become the 34-year-old pop star's "new muse."
But his influence on her music doesn't end there, as insiders claim Taylor is "convinced he's the type of person that would flourish in the studio."
"She loves the idea of integrating Travis into her creative life. He's already inspired her so much," the source added.
"But she thinks he's got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He's got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics."
The lovebirds have reportedly even begun penning lyrics together and "getting in studio time for fun."
"She wants him to be a part of every aspect of her life, and he's all for it," the tipster said.
Travis was not-so-subtlely referenced on Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April.
Travis Kelce has already influenced Taylor Swift's music
The Karma singer gave a nod to his career in the NFL with a few football allusions in The Alchemy, while So High School is also widely believed to be inspired by their relationship.
Travis all but confirmed the theories as he named both as two of his top three T. Swift songs, with 1989's Blank Space still managing to hold onto his top spot!
Should the Kansas City tight end actually co-write a song with his girlfriend, it wouldn't be the first time Taylor collaborated with a partner, as her ex Joe Alwyn has several songwriting credits across folklore, evermore, and Midnights.
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP