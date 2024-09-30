Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce writing music together?

New York, New York - Is Travis Kelce helping Taylor Swift work on her next album?

Taylor Swift (r.) is reportedly collaborating with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on new music, with the two supposedly spending time in the studio together! © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a report from Life & Style published Friday, Travis has officially become the 34-year-old pop star's "new muse."



But his influence on her music doesn't end there, as insiders claim Taylor is "convinced he's the type of person that would flourish in the studio."

"She loves the idea of integrating Travis into her creative life. He's already inspired her so much," the source added.

"But she thinks he's got the potential to be a lot more than just a muse. He's got a really good natural rhythm and an eye for lyrics."

The lovebirds have reportedly even begun penning lyrics together and "getting in studio time for fun."

"She wants him to be a part of every aspect of her life, and he's all for it," the tipster said.

Travis was not-so-subtlely referenced on Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April.