Travis Kelce gets Swifties swooning over his favorite Taylor Swift songs!
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has officially spilled his not-so-surprising picks for his favorite Taylor Swift songs!
During his Kelce Jam music fest this weekend, the 34-year-old athlete was asked to name his top three favorite tracks from his girlfriend's discography.
Travis wasted no time in his reply, quickly revealing Blank Space as his top pick before naming The Alchemy and So High School – both of which are widely assumed to have been inspired by him!
He gave a knowing smile after selecting the two Tortured Poets Department tracks, and fans couldn't get enough.
"he's 1989 stan first and taylor's bf second," one Swiftie joked.
1989 sure does seem to have a special place in the NFL star's heart, as he also named the era as his favorite to watch when he attends The Eras Tour.
Travis Kelce reveals his favorite part of The Eras Tour
"I'm a big 1989 era, but I'm not gonna lie, I might be a little biased toward The Tortured Poets Department," he told Access Hollywood.
Eagle-eyed Swifties have taken note of the many Travis-inspired Easter eggs that appear during her performances of So High School, including what appear to be recreations of his touchdown celebration dances!
While So High School scored a spot on the main setlist, Taylor made sure to give The Alchemy some time in the limelight during a surprise set in Paris.
The pick was evidently inspired by Travis, who watched proudly from the crowd during her 87th show.
Despite their busy schedules, Taylor and Travis have been spotted squeezing in some intimate time together with romantic dates in Italy between stops on The Eras Tour!
