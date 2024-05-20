Travis Kelce gets Swifties swooning over his favorite Taylor Swift songs!

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has officially spilled his not-so-surprising picks for his favorite Taylor Swift songs!

Travis Kelce (l.) named his top Taylor Swift songs and revealed his favorite part of The Eras Tour as he led the Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City. © Collage: Fernando Leon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / TT

During his Kelce Jam music fest this weekend, the 34-year-old athlete was asked to name his top three favorite tracks from his girlfriend's discography.

Travis wasted no time in his reply, quickly revealing Blank Space as his top pick before naming The Alchemy and So High School – both of which are widely assumed to have been inspired by him!

He gave a knowing smile after selecting the two Tortured Poets Department tracks, and fans couldn't get enough.

"he's 1989 stan first and taylor's bf second," one Swiftie joked.

1989 sure does seem to have a special place in the NFL star's heart, as he also named the era as his favorite to watch when he attends The Eras Tour.