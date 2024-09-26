Chiefs coach fires back after Taylor Swift is blamed for Travis Kelce's NFL struggles

Kansas City, Missouri - As Travis Kelce continues to struggle on the gridiron, Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid has hit back at speculation that the athlete's off-field life – particularly his romance with Taylor Swift – is to blame.

The 34-year-old pop star's name has been thrown into the mix as sports commentators discuss what might be behind Travis' sluggish start to the 2024-25 NFL season.

While Coach Reid didn't name-drop Taylor himself, he did shoot down the associated theories that the Super Bowl champ was "distracted."

"I know people are saying that he's old or that he has distractions, but defenses don't think that," he said, per Fox News.

"Trav is fine. He just keeps being Trav. He works his tail off. He hasn't lost a step. He's not distracted."

The conversations surrounding Travis' underwhelming performance went into overdrive as he appeared downcast on the sidelines of the Chiefs' latest showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, which Taylor did not attend.