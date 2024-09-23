Taylor Swift flaunts fall fashion on chic girls' night with Gigi Hadid
New York, New York - Taylor Swift stepped out in style with longtime pal Gigi Hadid over the weekend, gracing the Big Apple with their pitch-perfect fall fashion!
The pair were spotted on Saturday night as they enjoyed dinner at The Corner Store in New York, per Page Six.
The 34-year-old pop star rocked her natural curly hair as she donned a navy cropped long-sleeve top paired with a plaid miniskirt and chunky brown belt.
Taylor completed the look with a purse by Stella McCartney and some Reputation-coded snakeskin boots.
As for Gigi, the 29-year-old paid homage to the traditional fall color palette in a brown trench coat, which she wore over a white top and camel-colored pants.
She gave the look a pop of color with a yellow shoulder bag, along with some eye-catching gold necklaces.
Amid her break from The Eras Tour, Taylor has been spending plenty of time in New York, and it seems the singer opted not to travel to catch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play in his latest game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Taylor Swift skips Travis Kelce's latest game with the Kansas City Chiefs
After two straight appearances at Arrowhead Stadium, the Karma singer was notably MIA from the Chiefs' first away game against the Atlanta Falcons.
While football fans and Swifties alike were quick to comment on the 34-year-old tight end's dejected appearance during the game, Taylor's absence isn't likely to be the only reason, as Travis again struggled to make an impact in the team's latest victory.
The Chiefs will next head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Sunday, September 29, while Taylor remains on hiatus from touring through mid-October.
Cover photo: Collage: Noam Galai & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP