Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dress up for Halloween together?
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Halloween together in Kansas City, but fans are still patiently awaiting the first look at the viral couple's costumes.
The 33-year-old singer flew to Kansas City a day earlier than planned to support the 34-year-old athlete after the Chiefs' brutal loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Taylor arrived on Monday, with the pair expected to attend a Halloween dinner party planned by Travis for Tuesday night.
Photos of the pair at the dinner have yet to hit the internet, but sources told Us Weekly that they were planning on dressing as another musician/athlete couple, Victoria and David Beckham.
Earlier reports claimed that the duo would attend Heidi Klum's annual party as Ken and Barbie were seemingly debunked once Taylor jetted off to Missouri, as the star-studded bash was held in New York.
While fans anxiously await a glimpse at the supposed Tayvis couple's costume, Travis has reacted to some viral clips of fans who dressed up as him and the Anti-Hero singer for the holiday.
Travis Kelce responds to Halloween costumes inspired by Taylor Swift relationship
During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Super Bowl champ adorably responded to the many fans who paid tribute to himself, Taylor, and his brother Jason with their Halloween looks.
The brothers hilariously reacted to one particular TikTok where a fan dressed as Taylor put a picture of Travis on a map in a riff on viral jokes about the Grammy winner putting him "on the map" through their viral romance.
The tight end gave it his stamp of approval, calling it "golden."
Travis joked that it was a "Kelce Halloween" this year amid the flood of costumes, while Jason admitted it was both "creepy" and "awesome" to see it.
