Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dress up for Halloween together?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Halloween together in Kansas City, but fans are still patiently awaiting the first look at the viral couple's costumes.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Halloween together in Kansas City. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & USA TODAY Network

The 33-year-old singer flew to Kansas City a day earlier than planned to support the 34-year-old athlete after the Chiefs' brutal loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Taylor arrived on Monday, with the pair expected to attend a Halloween dinner party planned by Travis for Tuesday night.

Photos of the pair at the dinner have yet to hit the internet, but sources told Us Weekly that they were planning on dressing as another musician/athlete couple, Victoria and David Beckham.

Earlier reports claimed that the duo would attend Heidi Klum's annual party as Ken and Barbie were seemingly debunked once Taylor jetted off to Missouri, as the star-studded bash was held in New York.

While fans anxiously await a glimpse at the supposed Tayvis couple's costume, Travis has reacted to some viral clips of fans who dressed up as him and the Anti-Hero singer for the holiday.