Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift and Halloween couples costumes!

Kansas City, Missouri - While some fans may be wondering if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will rock a coordinating couples costume this Halloween, the athlete has revealed his own advice for those looking to dress up as them this year!

Travis Kelce gave his advice to fans looking to dress up as him and Taylor Swift for Halloween this year. © Collage: John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

In a press conference with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, the 34-year-old tight end spoke briefly about his viral romance with the 33-year-old singer.

Travis gave some guidance for Swifties and NFL fans alike hoping to dress up as him and Taylor for Halloween this year, revealing the must-haves to pay tribute accurately.

The Super Bowl champ quipped that a friendship bracelet was a good idea, a nod to the couple's infamous early beginnings when he tried - and failed - to give Taylor a bracelet with his number on it at The Eras Tour in July.

During the chat, Travis dropped another sweet detail about their romance's start as he shared more suggestions.

"The mustache is slowly starting to disappear, but I'll tell you what, that stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time," he told the media.

Travis's latest swoon-worthy comments come after rumors swirled that he and Taylor are planning a pretty impressive couples costume of their own this Halloween!