Travis Kelce trolled with Taylor Swift songs after Chiefs fall in her absence

Denver, Colorado - Taylor Swift may have inadvertently proven her good luck charm status for Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs lost in a shocking upset to the Denver Broncos amid the singer's absence.

Taylor Swift was MIA for Travis Kelce's game against the Broncos on Sunday, where the Chiefs lost 9-24. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Shortly after the 34-year-old NFL star and his brother Jason discussed the tight end's notably stronger stats on the field with Taylor in attendance, Travis and the Chiefs fell to the Broncos on Sunday, with the Grammy winner notably absent from the game.

Per TMZ, Taylor reportedly opted to skip the match-up as she prepares to return to touring next week.

Following the 24-9 loss, the Broncos hilariously trolled Travis and his teammates by playing Shake It Off from Taylor's latest re-recording to twist the knife just a bit more.

Though the return of The Eras Tour is sure to limit the time the new couple can spend together, Travis is supposedly planning to travel with her for her upcoming shows in Argentina, which just so happens to fall on a bye week for the Chiefs.

Despite Sunday's hiccup, Travis continued to get Swifties buzzing with some swoon-worthy tributes to her as he attended the MLB World Series earlier in the weekend.