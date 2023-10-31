Taylor Swift flies to Kansas City as Travis Kelce's family reportedly struggles with attention

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has returned to Kansas City to spend more time with Travis Kelce, as new reports reveal how his family is handling the intense public scrutiny.

Taylor Swift has flown to Kansas City to spend time with Travis Kelce ahead of their reported Halloween celebrations. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & USA TODAY Network

After the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough loss to the Denver Broncos in Taylor's absence, the 33-year-old singer has now traveled to Missouri to spend time with the 34-year-old tight end.

According to Us Weekly, Taylor opted to fly to Kansas City earlier than originally planned to comfort Travis after the 9-24 loss.

"Taylor felt like the least she could do is head to him in Kansas City a day earlier than planned so she could be by his side to comfort and encourage him in any way she could," an insider said.

Travis has infamously struggled in games without Taylor in attendance, only adding further pressure and scrutiny to the situation.

Though the Anti-Hero artist is likely to be MIA for upcoming Chiefs games as The Eras Tour resumes, the high-profile romance has reportedly become a challenge for those close to Travis.