Taylor Swift flies to Kansas City as Travis Kelce's family reportedly struggles with attention
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has returned to Kansas City to spend more time with Travis Kelce, as new reports reveal how his family is handling the intense public scrutiny.
After the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough loss to the Denver Broncos in Taylor's absence, the 33-year-old singer has now traveled to Missouri to spend time with the 34-year-old tight end.
According to Us Weekly, Taylor opted to fly to Kansas City earlier than originally planned to comfort Travis after the 9-24 loss.
"Taylor felt like the least she could do is head to him in Kansas City a day earlier than planned so she could be by his side to comfort and encourage him in any way she could," an insider said.
Travis has infamously struggled in games without Taylor in attendance, only adding further pressure and scrutiny to the situation.
Though the Anti-Hero artist is likely to be MIA for upcoming Chiefs games as The Eras Tour resumes, the high-profile romance has reportedly become a challenge for those close to Travis.
Travis Kelce's family feels "overwhelmed" by Taylor Swift attention
Per TMZ, sources close to the Kelce family have revealed that Travis's loved ones are struggling to manage the heightened attention afforded by the viral relationship, noting that the family has been bombarded with calls, messages, and more.
The outlet also reported that the Kelces are "worried" about the Super Bowl champ's safety due to the intense fanfare around Taylor, but the family is willing to manage for now since Travis is so happy with her.
Reports have also claimed that some members of Taylor's inner circle are concerned as well, with Page Six alleging that her long-time BFF Selena Gomez thinks the Karma songstress is "moving too fast" with Travis.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & USA TODAY Network