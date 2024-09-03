Did Taylor Swift mastermind Sabrina Carpenter's #1 Billboard spot?

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter's new record, Short n' Sweet, has earned the singer her first-ever #1 Billboard Hot 200 spot. Could her bestie Taylor Swift be partly to thank for the major achievement?

Sabrina Carpenter's (r.) new record Short n' Sweet has earned the singer her first-ever #1 Billboard Hot 200 spot. Could her bestie Taylor Swift (l.) be partly to thank for the major achievement? © Collage: IMAGO / Forum & IMAGO / AAP

With her star solidly on the rise after dropping two viral songs of the summer – Espresso and Please Please Please – Sabrina's much-anticipated album Short n' Sweet was bound to go big!

Per Billboard, the Feather singer ended up beating out Travis Scott's competing release, even after the rapper was hyped up by Kanye West on socials.

But wherever there is Kanye, Taylor Swift isn't far behind!

The Fortnight singer took to her Insta story on August 23 to promote her Eras Tour opener and close friend Sabrina's "extraordinary album." Taylor urged her hordes of Swifties to "go support our girl!"

Taylor's supportive post couldn't have hurt Sabrina's album sales, but what the Love Story singer did behind the scenes may have been the big game-changer for Short n' Sweet's #1 success.

