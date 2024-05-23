Taylor Swift drops live edition of TTPD as charts battle with Billie Eilish heats up

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has dropped yet another version of The Tortured Poets Department as she battles with Billie Eilish to hold onto her No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Taylor Swift (l.) has released even more editions of The Tortured Poets Department amid rumors she's dropping the albums to sabotage the debut of Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. © Collage: IMAGO / TT & UPI Photo

On Thursday, the 34-year-old singer unveiled three new digital versions of her 11th studio album bearing the "(Live from Paris) acoustic" distinction.

Swifties can purchase one of the three versions – all of which bear different covers – on her online store until May 24 at 6 PM ET.

As an incentive to snag all three, each comes with a different live acoustic performance from The Eras Tour Paris: loml, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, and The Alchemy x Treacherous Mashup.

Fans have been chattering online about what some believed were deliberate efforts by Taylor to block Billie's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, from topping her on the charts.

The night before the 22-year-old's album drop, the Karma singer released three other digital editions of TTPD – with these featuring original voice memos of three different tracks.