Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy romantic dinner in first post-Super Bowl sighting

Park City, Utah - Where in the world are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? According to a new report, the A-list couple has been staying under the radar in Utah.

Celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi has spilled the tea on the pair's first sighting since Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX last month.

Per a video shared on Monday, the 35-year-old tight end was spotted with Taylor in Park City, where they grabbed dinner together last week.

Ever the gentleman, Travis was filmed holding the car door open for the 35-year-old pop star as they departed the restaurant.

DeuxMoi had reported over the weekend that Taylor and Travis were "doing just fine" amid their break from the public eye, noting that the athlete, in particular, was "just as loved-up as ever."

While they might be keeping a low profile these days, it hasn't been entirely uneventful.

At the end of February, Travis officially shut down rumors of his retirement from the NFL with the confirmation that he will return to the gridiron next season.