Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged?

New York, New York - What's the tea behind these Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumors?

Are wedding bells in the future for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (l)? © Collage: JC OLIVERA & JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

No one can argue that 2023 belongs to the 34-year-old songstress, but 2024 is starting to look pretty promising for T-Swift, too!

On Saturday, Page Six reported that the Kansas City Chiefs player could be pop the question to the Midnights artist soon.

Though Kelce was noticeably absent at Taylor's 34th birthday bash, the outlet claims the athlete has asked the Karma artist's dad for her hand in marriage already.

An insider dished that Taylor's dad Scott "has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring."

The unnamed source added that Kelce is "the most extroverted guy Taylor has dated in forever. This is so much truer to who Taylor is than any prior relationship."

Days ago, the Bad Blood singer was seen rocking a ring while out with Miles Teller his wife Keleigh Sperry - though the jewelry was worn on her middle finger.

Travis and Taylor were first linked at the end of the summer, and their high profile romance has dominated pop culture.