Glendale, Arizona, to be renamed in honor of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour!

Glendale, Arizona - Taylor Swift is just days away from kicking off The Eras Tour , and Glendale, the tour's first stop, is honoring the singer is a big way.

The city of Glendale, Arizona will be renamed in honor of Taylor Swift's sold-out shows at State Farm Stadium. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & Terry Wyatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old will take the stage on Friday for the first of two sold-out shows at State Farm Stadium, where she will be joined by opening acts Paramore and GAYLE.

Anticipation is running high, and the Arizona city has elected to make a major change ahead of the shows.

On Monday, the city of Glendale announced that it would be temporarily renamed "Swift City" as a tribute to the Anti-Hero singer.

The rebrand will go into effect on Friday and last through her second performance at the stadium on Saturday.

Like many senators during their Ticketmaster hearing, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers took advantage of the opportunity to use as many Swiftian puns as possible during the renaming announcement.

"All Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free," Weiers said, referencing the songs You Belong with Me and New Romantics.