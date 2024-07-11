How much did Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite cost Travis Kelce?

Las Vegas, Nevada - Travis Kelce has seemingly spilled the beans about how much the Super Bowl suite he bought for Taylor Swift cost him!

Back in February, the 34-year-old pop star made a whirlwind trip from Tokyo, Japan, to watch Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Early reports confirmed that the tight end had paid for Taylor's suite, which also hosted Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and more of the singer's close pals, along with his own family and friends.

In Netflix's new football docuseries Receiver, Travis was seen chatting with 49ers star George Kittle about the hefty price of Super Bowl suites.

When George shared that he wasn't able to get his family in a suite, Travis shook his head and replied with a laugh, "Because they're f**king $3 million dollars?"

Considering the eye-popping contract the Catching Kelce star recently scored with the Chiefs, it's not exactly a surprise he was able to swing it!