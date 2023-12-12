How solve Taylor Swift's Year in Search puzzle on Google's playground
On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer appeared in Google's playground, which collected the 25 "most-searched people, places, and moments from the past 25 years."
In true Swiftian fashion, Taylor's appearance as the Most Searched Songwriter came with a number of Easter eggs from her various music eras for fans to find.
Fans can click on the Easter eggs in the Where's Waldo-esque game to reveal letters that lead to more content about the pop star.
Once unscrambled, the letters lead Swifties to the website allthestarsaligned.com, with the password being "Sagittarius."
The site features an unlisted video of Taylor discussing her songwriting, interspersed with clips of fans, her live performances, music videos, and more.
What does Taylor Swift's Google playground puzzle reveal?
"Spanning eras and genres, her music is the soundtrack to our lives," the video's description reads.
"And unsurprisingly, people search for her (her lyrics, her albums, her tour dates, and more) with the same staggering frequency with which she sets records."
The website's URL is an apt reference to her Midnights track, Mastermind, which fans certainly must be to solve her latest riddle.
Taylor previously used a lengthy Google puzzle for fans to collectively unlock the vault of 1989 (Taylor's Version).
Cover photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP