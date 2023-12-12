How solve Taylor Swift's Year in Search puzzle on Google's playground

Taylor Swift has tasked fans with another Google puzzle to unlock secret content. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer appeared in Google's playground, which collected the 25 "most-searched people, places, and moments from the past 25 years."



In true Swiftian fashion, Taylor's appearance as the Most Searched Songwriter came with a number of Easter eggs from her various music eras for fans to find.

Fans can click on the Easter eggs in the Where's Waldo-esque game to reveal letters that lead to more content about the pop star.

Once unscrambled, the letters lead Swifties to the website allthestarsaligned.com, with the password being "Sagittarius."

The site features an unlisted video of Taylor discussing her songwriting, interspersed with clips of fans, her live performances, music videos, and more.