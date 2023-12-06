Did Taylor Swift tease Reputation (Taylor's Version) with her Person of the Year feature?
New York, New York - As Taylor Swift basks in the glow of being TIME's Person of the Year, Swifties have continued to do what they do best: wildly theorize about her next move.
Social media was flooded with photos, quotes, and headlines from the 33-year-old pop star amid her big year-end honor, but eagle-eyed fans took the opportunity to find new clues about her next release.
There have already been a number of clowning incidents amid the growing anticipation for Reputation (Taylor's Version), and Taylor herself chimed in about the re-recording in the new interview, saying simply that the album's vault tracks will be "fire."
But one of her three posts about the TIME honor sparked even more chatter about Reputation, as the Grammy winner used one of her most-favorite Easter egg delivery methods, random capitalization.
"I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him," Taylor's caption read, in part.
While it could've simply been a stylistic choice, some Swifties are all but convinced that the "R" was an intentional nod to the album, while the "S's" hint at the era's iconic snake imagery.
Has Taylor Swift ended the 1989 (Taylor's Version) era?
Another of her posts stirred further speculation as she recycled a meme format she used for the promotion of 2018's Reputation Stadium Tour film on Netflix.
TIME also shared a portrait of Taylor that contained "dozens" of Easter eggs, including a snake slithering around a friendship bracelet reading "Taylor's Version" and a clock with the hour and minute hands at 12, and the second hand on 7.
Naturally, fans have taken this as an apparent confirmation that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be announced on, you guessed it, December 7.
The Karma songstress has announced her recent re-recordings during performances on The Eras Tour, so breaking that tradition rather than waiting until concerts resume in February seems unlikely.
But alas, Taylor continued to add further fuel to the fire by unpinning the 1989 (Taylor's Version) announcement post on her Instagram on Wednesday.
This is perhaps most suspicious of all, as Taylor previously unpinned the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) announcement just over a week before confirming 1989 (Taylor's Version) this summer.
