Did Taylor Swift tease Reputation (Taylor's Version) with her Person of the Year feature?

New York, New York - As Taylor Swift basks in the glow of being TIME's Person of the Year , Swifties have continued to do what they do best: wildly theorize about her next move.

Taylor Swift teased that the Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks are "fire" during her interview for TIME's Person of the Year award. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Social media was flooded with photos, quotes, and headlines from the 33-year-old pop star amid her big year-end honor, but eagle-eyed fans took the opportunity to find new clues about her next release.

There have already been a number of clowning incidents amid the growing anticipation for Reputation (Taylor's Version), and Taylor herself chimed in about the re-recording in the new interview, saying simply that the album's vault tracks will be "fire."

But one of her three posts about the TIME honor sparked even more chatter about Reputation, as the Grammy winner used one of her most-favorite Easter egg delivery methods, random capitalization.

"I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him," Taylor's caption read, in part.

While it could've simply been a stylistic choice, some Swifties are all but convinced that the "R" was an intentional nod to the album, while the "S's" hint at the era's iconic snake imagery.