Taylor Swift scores end-of-year honors from Forbes and PEOPLE

Los Angeles, California - After a historic run of success in 2023, Taylor Swift has scored some top honors from Forbes and PEOPLE magazine.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old pop star earned the No. 5 spot on Forbes' list of the World's Most Powerful Women in 2023.

With an estimated net worth of over $1.1 billion, Taylor earned the outlet's praise for her sold-out stadium tour, record-breaking concert film, and utter dominance of the music charts with two new albums: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Her success doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon either, as Taylor is not even at the halfway stretch of The Eras Tour.

She is set to resume concerts on an international leg beginning in Tokyo on February 7. Based on her previous patterns, fans can certainly expect some new music, whether it's an entirely new album or the last of her remaining re-recordings.

The Forbes honor wasn't her only honor unveiled on Tuesday, as Taylor was also named PEOPLE's Most Intriguing Person of the Year.