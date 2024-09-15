Taylor Swift rocks chic Kansas City Chiefs look to cheer on Travis Kelce against Bengals

By Kelly Christ

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift put a chic spin on some classic NFL gear as the pop star headed to Kansas City to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 34-year-old singer made an early entrance for Sunday's afternoon showdown, which was held at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor rocked an oversized red tee bearing the team's logo as a dress and completed the look with thigh-high black boots – similar to the maroon pair she wore for the Chiefs-Ravens season opener earlier this month.

The Karma singer, who wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style with a red bow, was accompanied by her mom Andrea, brother Austin, and long-time pals Danielle, Alana, and Este Haim.

With The Eras Tour on hiatus, Taylor is back in her WAG era as she cheers on the 34-year-old tight end at his first few games of the season.

She is due to return to the stage next month as the record-breaking concert series returns to the US before coming to a close in Canada in December.

Taylor's game-day outing comes as her name continues to make headlines in the political sphere, with former President Donald Trump taking a new shot at the singer on Sunday morning over her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

