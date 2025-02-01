Is Taylor Swift bringing Travis Kelce as her date to the 2025 Grammy Awards?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walking the Grammys red carpet together would be everything, but it looks like Swifties may have to wait until next year...

Taylor Swift's (r.) boyfriend Travis Kelce (l.) will unfortunately be absent from the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday as he prepares for the upcoming Super Bowl. © Collage: Robyn BECK & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Taylor is heading to the Grammys! But is she going alone?

According to USA Today, the 34-year-old singer's tight-end boyfriend Travis Kelce is unlikely to attend the event as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a potential history three-peat in Super Bowl 59.

The NFL superstar and his team will most likely travel to New Orleans on Sunday, following the league's tradition of arriving at the Super Bowl host city a week before the game.

Meanwhile, Tay Tay will make history of her own as the icon is nominated for six awards and could break her own record with a fifth Album of the Year win.

Fans will also get to see Taylor take the stage as a presenter!