Is Taylor Swift secretly featured on Beyoncé's new country album?

Los Angeles, California - Many fans think Taylor Swift 's background vocals were featured in one of the songs on Beyoncé 's new album Cowboy Carter. Could the rumors be true?

Speculation is running rampant that Taylor Swift (r.) is on Beyoncé's (l.) new album – but is it true? © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

Beyoncé's newest album Cowboy Carter arrived with a bang on Friday, featuring a star-studded list of collaborators!

Many fans had been increasingly curious about the possibility of a surprise appearance by Taylor ahead of the album's release.

Speculation swirled that the 31-year-old singer might be behind the ethereal background vocals on the track Bodyguard, a theory that gained traction after the music platform Genius credited her on the song.

However, the Karma singer is reportedly not featured on the album.

"ALL IS NOT LOST i'm manifesting a bodyguard remix with taylor swift," one fan wrote on X.

Despite the absence of a collab between the two, there's no sign of bad blood between them!

Queen Bey and Taylor have consistently shown public support for each other's work, including attending each other's concert film premieres last year.