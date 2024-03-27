Beyoncé teases collabs with country royalty on Cowboy Carter tracklist

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has revealed the names of the 26 songs featured on Act II: Cowboy Carter!

Beyoncé has revealed the 26 track titles from her upcoming album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old artist surprised fans with the track list for her new country-themed album.

In addition to the groundbreaking singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, Act II will feature a cover of Jolene by Dolly Parton, which had been previously teased.

However, Bey also appeared to hint at a potential feature by the country legend along with Willie Nelson, as both are name-dropped on the tracklist.

More titles further lean into the Act II of it all, as a few songs sport intentional double i's, including Blackbiird, Spaghettii, and Alliigator Tears.

Since confirming Cowboy Carter, Bey has been repping cowboycore fashion and sharing the project's cover art.

The Renaissance artist previously penned: "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't."

"Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work," she added.